High winds, winter storms forecast for parts of B.C.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several regions of British Columbia this weekend.

The weather service is forecasting strong winds for the following areas:

Greater Victoria.

East Vancouver Island.

North Vancouver Island.

Sunshine Coast.

Haida Gwaii.

Central Coast — coastal sections.

A frontal system is expected to cross Vancouver Island late Saturday evening, with southeast winds of 70 km/h easing by midnight but then moving on to the Central Coast and Queen Charlotte Sound to gain speed up to 110 km/h.

By Sunday morning, the winds are expected to shift to southwesterly for northern Vancouver Island and the central coast and ease by noon.

Environment Canada says the gusts could cause tree branches to break or toss loose objects into the air.

Winter storm for Coquihalla

The weather service has also issued a winter storm warning for these parts of the province:

Fraser Valley.

Fraser Canyon.

Nicola.

The warning also affects the Hope to Merritt section of the Coquihalla Highway.

People in those areas should watch for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, Environment Canada says.

There is also a snowfall warning for the Elk Valley, where 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected overnight, tapering off by Sunday evening.