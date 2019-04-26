Ferries cancelled as wind warnings issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Heavy winds across the South Coast caused headaches for passengers on BC Ferries and prompted warnings from Environment Canada Saturday.

Adverse conditions and a mechanical problem forced cancellations of the Coastal Renaissance and the Spirit of British Columbia, which travel between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

Late Saturday, sailings resumed on a modified schedule, with the 5:00 p.m. PT departing Tsawwassen at 6:00p.m. the 7:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay at 8:00 p.m. and the 9:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen at 10:00 p.m.

BC Ferries added an additional sailing at 9 p.m. on the Coastal Renaissance departing Swartz Bay.

Cancellations

Meanwhile, the 8 a.m. sailing on the Queen of New Westminster out of Swartz Bay was unable to dock at Tsawwassen and had to make the return trip to the island instead. There, passengers were asked to back off the boat.

The 10:15 a.m. sailing from Nanaimo to Tsawwassen was been cancelled, as was the 12:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo.

Ferries between Tsawwassen and Duke Point departing at 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. were cancelled, as well as sailings between Tsawwassen and the southern Gulf Islands (departing Village Bay) at 11:05 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.

BC Ferries is asking passengers to check its website for the most updated information on current sailings.

The wind beached a boat in Kitsilano on Saturday morning. (Submitted by Ron Wannamaker)

Windy

Late Saturday afternoon Environment Canada rescinded a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.

The special weather statement said the passage of a "vigorous front" would cause strong northwesterly winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour to funnel down the Georgia Strait.

In case you were wondering why we closed the seawall again today 🌊. Due to high winds we have closed the seawall in Stanley Park between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyPark</a> <a href="https://t.co/1uzJuHXDSf">pic.twitter.com/1uzJuHXDSf</a> —@ParkBoard

In Vancouver, the seawall is closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge because of the wind.

The wind is expected to last throughout the day, but will subside in the early evening.

Environment Canada is warning the wind may down power lines and trees.

Spring snow

While it's sunny and windy for much of the South Coast, other parts of the province are seeing some spring snow.

Special weather statements are in effect for parts of Highway 3 and the Trans-Canada highway, with five to 10 centimetres expected.

Snow is also expected for the Coquihalla Highway.

Motorists are warned to expect winter driving conditions.