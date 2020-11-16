Skip to Main Content
High winds expected across B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday
A special weather statement warning of wind gusts of 90 km/h Tuesday morning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is warning of high winds — similar to those shown in this file photo — across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island Tuesday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Weather warnings forecasting high winds on Tuesday have been issued for most of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, parts of Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and Howe Sound.

Environment Canada says wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h are expected as a strong Pacific low-pressure system approaches the South Coast.

Coastal areas in proximity to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait will be most affected.

The highest winds are expected to arrive morning to midday Tuesday, ahead of the associated cold front that will cross the inner South Coast. 

Gust will continue Tuesday afternoon, easing as the low and cold front moves inland and weakens.

Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, and can lead to hydro outages.

The weather alert includes: 

  • Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster
  • North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Surrey and Langley
  • Richmond and Delta
  • Abbotsford
  • Greater Victoria 
  • Howe Sound
  • North Vancouver Island
  • Southern Gulf Islands
