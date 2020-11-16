High winds expected across B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday

Weather warnings forecasting high winds on Tuesday have been issued for most of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, parts of Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and Howe Sound.

Environment Canada says wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h are expected as a strong Pacific low-pressure system approaches the South Coast.

Coastal areas in proximity to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait will be most affected.

The highest winds are expected to arrive morning to midday Tuesday, ahead of the associated cold front that will cross the inner South Coast.

Gust will continue Tuesday afternoon, easing as the low and cold front moves inland and weakens.

Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, and can lead to hydro outages.

The weather alert includes: