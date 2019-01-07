High winds close part of Stanley Park seawall

Strong winds and high tides caused the closure of part of Vancouver's seawall through Stanley Park on Monday morning.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the seawall is closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge.

Due to high tides + winds this morning, the seawall is temporarily closed between Third Beach and Lions Gate Bridge. <a href="https://t.co/Is7oHrWC6U">pic.twitter.com/Is7oHrWC6U</a> —@ParkBoard

There is no word on when it will reopen.