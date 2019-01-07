Skip to Main Content
High winds close part of Stanley Park seawall

The seawall is closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

The seawall has been closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge. (David Horemans/CBC)

Strong winds and high tides caused the closure of part of Vancouver's seawall through Stanley Park on Monday morning.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the seawall is closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge.

There is no word on when it will reopen.

