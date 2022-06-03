High streamflow advisories issued for parts of B.C. Interior, as moderate to heavy rain expected over weekend

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of the province's Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C., prompting evacuation alerts in a number of small communities.

The latest advisories cover the Nicola River near Spences Bridge and the Coldwater River at Merritt, two communities affected by widespread flooding last fall.

Advisories have also been issued for the Similkameen River, the Okanagan River and its tributaries around Osoyoos, Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, as well as the Salmon River near Salmon Arm and rivers in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

The forecast centre says a low-pressure system is expected to bring unsettled weather and moderate to heavy rainfall across the Interior starting Friday.

It says current modelling indicates the potential for high flows and possible flood conditions over the weekend, with some uncertainty about how much rain will fall.

In northern B.C., a high streamflow advisory has been upgraded to a flood watch for the Bulkley River near Smithers, while advisories remain in place for the Stikine, Skeena and Liard rivers and tributaries with waters expected to rise this weekend.

The forecast prompted the B.C. government to issue a statement encouraging residents to prepare for possible flooding.

Emergency operations centres activated

Due to the flood risk, the regional district of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) in northwestern B.C. has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and issued evacuation alerts for the small communities of Old Remo, New Remo, Dutch Valley, and Usk, along the Skeena River.

The RDKS says a reception centre has been set up at the Thornhill Community Centre, located at 3091 Century Street in Thornhill, should the evacuation alert be upgraded to an order.

The City of Terrace has also activated its EOC, and says hand sandbagging stations are available for Terrace and RDKS residents on Skeena Street, Graham Street, Braun's Island, New Remo and in North Terrace.

Meanwhile, the City of Williams Lake in the Central Interior activated its EOC Thursday, in response to rising water levels reported at a decades-old beaver dam, sitting high above a small residential area on Juniper Street off South Lakeside Drive.

Erick Peterson, director of the region's Emergency Operations Centre, says Emergency Management B.C. crews are working to assess the site and pump water around the dam to reduce water levels. He says residents below are not in any danger at this time.

Walt Cobb, the mayor of Williams Lake, says the dam is located on Crown land within city limits, and has not caused concern since the 1970s.

The city says a State of Local Emergency could be declared to allow city staff to access private properties in the area and other resources if need be.