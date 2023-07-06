Feeling fearful about your high school reunion? You're not alone

Kelly Out decided to skip multiple reunions for her Victoria-area high school class because she's still embarrassed by the person she was when she was a student.

"I look back at my old self and I think I wouldn't want to spend a couple of hours with you," she said.

Out, 57, said once she left high school in 1984, she realized she'd been putting on a persona that wasn't kind nor true to herself.

"People having expectations that that former person is going to show up and that's just not me — I guess that's what's making me avoid it," she said of high-school reunions, which commonly take place at this time of year.

The events, which have played a significant role in pop culture, often being romanticized and featured in movies, TV stories and fiction, typically see old acquaintances and friends meeting up to share stories about their lives past and present.

But Out isn't alone in feeling trepidation at meeting up again with her peers.

Kelly Out feels she's transformed after high school and isn't sure she wants to connect with people who might remember her as she was as a teenager. (Submitted by Kelly Out)

According to social psychologist Laura Martocci, there are many reasons why people might not want to attend a high school reunion. They can range from simple scheduling conflicts and disinterest to fear of confronting former bullies.

But, she says, there are also many good reasons to consider going.

"You might need some kind of closure. You ... want to come back and just connect with people that helped form who you were," Martocci said.

She said in the past people would use the events for networking or rekindling old relationships, but that role has been reduced through social media.

But they still continue to have value for many.

'Really gratifying'

Doug Baleshta, who organized his 50-year high school reunion for Kam High this past June, loved connecting with former classmates.

He said about a third of the people who he graduated with in 1973 attended, including people who travelled across the country.

Reunions give people a changes to look back at who they were when they graduated. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

He said it was an opportunity to find out what people's lives have been like, and talk about their decisions over the years — both good and bad.

"It was really gratifying." said Baleshta.

His grad class enjoyed the experience so much that they don't plan on waiting another 10 years and are working toward a 55-year reunion.

'Existential questions'

Hebrew University of Jerusalem sociologist Vered Vinitzky-Seroussi believes there continues to be value in reunions.

She wrote a book in 1998 looking at high school reunions in the United States and says while many things have changed, the fundamental reasons for reunions have not.

She said reunions allow people to explore questions that haunt many humans, such as who are we and what are we doing with our lives.

She believes many people use reunions as a chance to consider what they've accomplished over the years.

"The notion of reunion is not so much about the platform but as much as about existential questions about our life," Vinitzky-Seroussi said.

Recent grad Paige Haddock says she's interested in the idea of a reunion one day. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

This might be something for people to consider as they decide whether or not to attend a reunion event.

Martocci suggests people look at their expectations for an event and whether or not it will be a psychologically safe experience for them.

"The majority people in high school feel they were bullied ... and part of going back to reunions is to negotiate bullying," she said.

She warns in many cases that cliques from high school will remain, but attending might be worth it for the potential benefits of reconnecting with people and confronting past feelings.

"In-person gives us the opportunity to negotiate whatever slights we felt along the way," she said.

Out said she's now considering attending when her next high-school reunion rolls around next year.

"I wonder if it would have been that rewarding had I just pushed through and been brave and and went," she said.

And while reunions might be falling somewhat out of favour in the current hyper-connected world, some graduating classes are already looking forward to future events.

Paige Haddock, who just graduated from Westsyde Secondary School in Kamloops, B.C., said she and her friend have already discussed the idea of a reunion.

"We're personally excited because some of us are going different places… We'd like to see... where they go and what they do," she said.