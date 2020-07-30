High-risk sex offender will soon live in Vancouver, police warn

Vancouver police say a high-risk sex offender will soon be living in a halfway house in Vancouver.

Michael Wayne Carpenter, 49, "poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of vulnerable female children, youth, and adults," said police in a written statment Wednesday.

Carpenter is under a 10-year, long-term supervision order following convictions for three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, three counts of forcible confinement, and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or harm.

He is described as:

White.

Five feet nine inches tall.

180 pounds.

Brown short hair, blue eyes.

During Carpenter's supervision order, police say he is subject to several conditions, including not being in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions.

As well, police say he's not permitted to enter any private homes or places including, but not limited to, hotels, motels, rooming houses, SRO residences, private residence or vehicles.