High-risk sex offender expected in Metro Vancouver, B.C. Corrections warns
Daniel Isto has a criminal history including sexual interference and sexual assault
Corrections officials are alerting Metro Vancouver residents about a high-risk sex offender who is expected to spend time in the area.
Daniel Isto, 48, poses a "significant" risk to girls under the age of 16 — particularly those between the ages of five and 15, according to B.C. Corrections. Isto's criminal history includes sexual interference, sexual assault and breach of a probation order.
Officials anticipate that Isto may spend time in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Bowen Island.
He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, measuring five feet four inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Isto is currently the subject of monitoring by authorities and 18 court-ordered conditions, including:
- That he must not have any contact with children.
- That he must not visit any park, swimming area, school or community centre where children may be present.
- That he is barred from drinking alcohol or taking drugs.
- That he cannot possess or access any pornography.
- That he must not possess any guns, crossbows or other prohibited weapons.
Anyone who sees Isto breaking those conditions is asked to call local police.