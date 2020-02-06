High-risk sex offender expected in Metro Vancouver, B.C. Corrections warns

Corrections officials are alerting Metro Vancouver residents about a high-risk sex offender who is expected to spend time in the area.

Daniel Isto, 48, poses a "significant" risk to girls under the age of 16 — particularly those between the ages of five and 15, according to B.C. Corrections. Isto's criminal history includes sexual interference, sexual assault and breach of a probation order.

Officials anticipate that Isto may spend time in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Bowen Island.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, measuring five feet four inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Isto is currently the subject of monitoring by authorities and 18 court-ordered conditions, including:

That he must not have any contact with children.

That he must not visit any park, swimming area, school or community centre where children may be present.

That he is barred from drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

That he cannot possess or access any pornography.

That he must not possess any guns, crossbows or other prohibited weapons.

Anyone who sees Isto breaking those conditions is asked to call local police.