Skip to Main Content
High-risk sex offender expected in Metro Vancouver, B.C. Corrections warns
British Columbia·New

High-risk sex offender expected in Metro Vancouver, B.C. Corrections warns

Daniel Isto, 48, poses a "significant" risk to girls under the age of 16 — particularly those between the ages of five and 15, according to B.C. Corrections. Isto's criminal history includes sexual interference, sexual assault and breach of a probation order.

Daniel Isto has a criminal history including sexual interference and sexual assault

CBC News ·
Daniel Isto poses a particular risk to girls between the ages of five and 15, according to B.C. Corrections. (B.C. Corrections)

Corrections officials are alerting Metro Vancouver residents about a high-risk sex offender who is expected to spend time in the area.

Daniel Isto, 48, poses a "significant" risk to girls under the age of 16 — particularly those between the ages of five and 15, according to B.C. Corrections. Isto's criminal history includes sexual interference, sexual assault and breach of a probation order.

Officials anticipate that Isto may spend time in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Bowen Island.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, measuring five feet four inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Isto is currently the subject of monitoring by authorities and 18 court-ordered conditions, including:

  • That he must not have any contact with children.
  • That he must not visit any park, swimming area, school or community centre where children may be present.
  • That he is barred from drinking alcohol or taking drugs.
  • That he cannot possess or access any pornography.
  • That he must not possess any guns, crossbows or other prohibited weapons.

Anyone who sees Isto breaking those conditions is asked to call local police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories