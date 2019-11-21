High-risk sex offender living in Vancouver poses risk to women and girls, police warn

The Vancouver Police Department is warning the public that a high-risk sexual offender serving a sentence for sexual assault and kidnapping is currently living in Vancouver.

Brian Abrosimo, 57, is a safety risk to adolescent and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances, says the VPD in a news release.

He began serving a 14-year, four-month sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement in June 2006.

His sentence ends in October 2020, at which point he will be under a 10-year supervision order.

Abrosimo is white, five feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds. He has grey shaved hair, hazel eyes and a grey moustache and goatee.

According to the terms of his statutory release, Abrosimo must immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships with females to a parole supervisor.

He is also not permitted to be in the presence of any girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by another supervisor-approved adult.

The other terms of his release state that he is not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs, associate with criminals, or have any contact with victims, and he is not permitted to go to Abbotsford, Langley, or Vancouver Island.

Anyone with knowledge of Abrosimo violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.