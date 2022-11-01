Notification issued for violent high-risk sex offender expected to reside in Metro Vancouver

B.C. Corrections is notifying the public about a man they describe as a violent high-risk sex offender who is expected to reside in the Metro Vancouver area.



The notification issued Monday said Shaun Joshua Deacon poses a significant risk to male children under the age of 16.



The 57-year-old has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1988, including convictions for sexual offences.

In the 1980s, Deacon was sentenced to seven years for assaulting four young children. While awaiting sentencing in Kelowna in that case, he abducted a previous victim and assaulted the child again.

He reoffended and was jailed twice more in the 1990s. Then in 2002, he was caught with a 10-year-old boy while living in a halfway house and was sent back to prison for two more years.

The notification says he is subject to electronic supervision and close monitoring by authorities and must abide by 25 court-ordered conditions, including avoiding contact with any child under 16.



Anyone who sees him breach one of his conditions is asked to contact local police.