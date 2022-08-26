High-risk sex offender missing from Vancouver halfway house: police

Vancouver police say they're searching for a high-risk sex offender who disappeared shortly after being released from prison into a halfway house and is now wanted Canada-wide.

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said 60-year-old John Frederick Field's whereabouts are not known and he is considered a significant risk to the public.

Field received statutory release from Kent Institution Thursday, transferring from the maximum security prison in Agassiz, B.C. to a halfway house in Vancouver.

The VPD says he left the halfway house around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, just hours after being released from custody, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Field was serving a sentence for sexual assault, break and enter, robbery and theft, and has a history of committing violent offences while under the influence of drugs.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.