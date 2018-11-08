High-risk sex offender living in Vancouver prompts warning from police

A convicted sex offender living in Vancouver poses a threat to the safety of young boys, according to the Vancouver police.

The VPD issued a public safety warning on Thursday, advising Vancouver residents that Randall Peter Hopley is living in the city and is considered a high risk to reoffend.

The 53-year-old was previously convicted of abducting a B.C. toddler in 2011. He has also been charged and convicted of sexual assault, assault and multiple break and enters in the past.

Hopley was released after serving a six year sentence on the abduction charges.

Despite having served his full sentence, Hopley is considered a high risk to reoffend either violently or sexually, according to corrections officials. He is currently under a supervision order that orders him to stay away from children.

He must also abide by a curfew.

Hopley is white, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he often sports a beard.

They're asking anyone who sees him violating his supervision order to contact them.