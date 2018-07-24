'High-risk' missing B.C. woman has flown to Saskatoon, police say

Police are now searching for a "high-risk" missing B.C. woman in Saskatchewan, after she boarded a plane to Saskatoon.

Kathleen Stimson, 47, was last seen on July 20 at about 2 p.m. PT near 7th Avenue and 10th Street near Moody Park in New Westminster, B.C., according to a police news release. She has since flown to Saskatoon.

Stimson does not have her medication, which she takes three times a day, and she may be confused or disoriented. New Westminster police describe her as "high risk" — they say she has gone missing in the past, and on a previous occasion had been found in Yukon.

"We are asking the public to help us locate Kathleen to ensure her safety," Sgt. Jeff Scott said.

"The NWPD is concerned for her wellbeing, especially since she has been missing for several days now. Investigators are actively looking for her and are following all the different leads with hopes to locate her soon."

Stimson has been known to use public transit, but her family says she did not pack any bags for travelling.

She is described as:

Five feet seven inches tall

Slim build

Short auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing denim shorts, a light-coloured shirt and carrying a black purse.

Anyone who sees Stimson should call 911.

