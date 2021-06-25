Skip to Main Content
High E.coli levels close 3 Metro Vancouver beaches to swimmers

Vancouver Coastal Health has shut down three Metro Vancouver beaches after high E.Coli levels were detected in the water.

Sample counts exceeded the safe level for swimming

Swimmers have been told to stay out of the water at Vancouver's English Bay Beach. (CBC)

Three Metro Vancouver beaches have been closed to swimmers after high E.coli levels were detected in the water.

English Bay Beach, Snug Cove Beach on Bowen Island and Oasis Beach just south of UBC's Wreck Beach have been closed to swimmers until further notice.

"Vancouver Coastal Health provides daily water quality reports and today's sample counts exceed the safe level for swimming," according to a Tweet from Vancouver Park Board.

