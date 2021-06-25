High E.coli levels close 3 Metro Vancouver beaches to swimmers

Three Metro Vancouver beaches have been closed to swimmers after high E.coli levels were detected in the water.

English Bay Beach, Snug Cove Beach on Bowen Island and Oasis Beach just south of UBC's Wreck Beach have been closed to swimmers until further notice.

"Vancouver Coastal Health provides daily water quality reports and today's sample counts exceed the safe level for swimming," according to a Tweet from Vancouver Park Board.

English Bay Beach has been temporarily closed to swimming due to high E.coli levels present in the water. <a href="https://twitter.com/VCHhealthcare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VCHhealthcare</a> provides daily water quality reports and today's sample counts exceed the safe level for swimming. Visit <a href="https://t.co/bJgSEp0CtS">https://t.co/bJgSEp0CtS</a> for details. <a href="https://t.co/1NLX8gSI2W">pic.twitter.com/1NLX8gSI2W</a> —@ParkBoard

