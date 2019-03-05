Hero among 2 police officers run down during training session

In recent years, Abbotsford Police Department Cpl. Aaron Courtney has been cited at least twice for his bravery and commitment to keeping people safe.

Now, he's recovering at home after his own life was put in danger during a police training event on Monday.

Police are still searching for a suspect after the hit and run in Burnaby that sent Courtney and a Burnaby RCMP officer to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision happened just before noon near the 5000-block of North Fraser Way.

Courtney a hero

In 2017, Courtney was commended by the provincial government for his work with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

The officer was honoured for negotiating the successful surrender of a suspect driving a stolen vehicle dangerously through city streets.

In 2010, he was given an award for bravery by then Gov-Gen. Michaelle Jean for his role in pulling a man and his teenage daughter from their burning car.

The Abbotsford police officer was honoured for his role in rescuing a man and his daughter from a burning vehicle in 2007. 2:14

Recovering at home

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department says Courtney spent a few hours in hospital but is now recovering at home.

"He is quite shaken with respect to how the collision unfolded," said Bird.

He has no broken bones but Bird would not go into detail about his injuries.

The Burnaby RCMP officer hurt in the incident remains in hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.

A suspect vehicle has been located by police and is currently being held for investigation.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the New Westminster Police Department on Monday.