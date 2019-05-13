Amber Miner is a self-proclaimed crab lady, but her personal crusade is not to be snarky, it's to save crustaceans.

The Port Moody resident has created a 'crabitat' in her Port Moody home, where she takes in abandoned hermit crabs, rehabilitates them if they are injured, and attempts to find them their forever homes.

Miner is not just grabbing local crabs off the beach; these are imported hermit crabs that are purchased as pets. They come from tropical areas and are unlikely to survive if released into the wild in British Columbia.

A close-up of the crustacean company Miner keeps at her Port Moody crabitat. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

High-maintenance pets

According to Peter Fricker, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Humane Society, abandoned hermit crabs are actually a worldwide problem. He said there are very few people who know how to care for them properly and they should not be sold as pets.

Fricker said the crabs live up to 30 years and taking one on as a pet is a huge responsibility, especially given how sensitive they are to their surroundings. He said many of them die in transit and in people's homes, because they are challenging to care for.

Miner knows that from first-hand experience.

She told CBC's The Early Edition intern, Amanda Poole, that her first contact with an imported hermit crab was when she won one at a carnival and was not given any instructions on how to care for it. That crab died and Miner felt awful, so now she is dedicated to saving as many as she can.

"I just kind of wanted to correct that and make as good a life for them as possible," said Miner.

Amber Miner peers in at the hermit crabs she keeps in a custom-made tank that replicates a tropical beach. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Happy hermits

That good life includes a large custom-made tank with numerous nooks and crannies for the crabs to hide in, numerous shells for when the crabs need an upgrade and healthy snacks that sound like a Paleo dieters menu: flowers, bark, animal protein and fruit.

Fricker says it isn't illegal to purchase exotic hermit crabs, but he would like to see stricter regulations.

"They can be treated as throwaway pets and we think that's unethical," said Fricker.

In the meantime, Miner is happy to provide a home for her high-maintenance tenants and to advise prospective adoptive families on how to create the right conditions for their crabs as well.

"Perfect tropical beach weather ... that's what you need to reproduce for them," said Miner.

"I've got a little piece of paradise right here in my house."