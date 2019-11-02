Here we go again? 3 koi dead, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed because of otter

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond has been temporarily closed after three koi turned up dead and an otter sighting was confirmed.

According to a statement from the Park Board, the three carcasses were found and the otter sighting was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Park Board staff immediately responded by lowering the water levels in the pond to remove the other koi.

A live trap for the otter has been set, but it has not yet been apprehended.

On Friday six large koi and 74 small koi were removed from the pond. They are being temporarily housed off-site.

Park Board staff are continuing to sweep the pond on Saturday to make sure that all koi were removed.

The Park Board said it expects to refill the pond within the next two days and re-open the garden.

Last year an elusive river otter stalked the pond for weeks, slaying a number of koi and evading Park Board staff for days.