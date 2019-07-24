Here's how many communication staff are in every Metro Vancouver city

The man in charge of the bureaucracy at Vancouver's city hall knows about the controversy over the size of its communications department, in part because it comes up often.

"I think it's really easy to complain that we have too many people in the media department … that comes up every 18 months," said Vancouver city manager Sadhu Johnston.

"But I think for my observation is people really appreciate having information about what the city's doing, why we're doing what we're doing and being able to engage with us to get that information."

Johnston spoke out after city council voted to affirm the eventual hiring of another communications officer for its social media team, with a budget of $90,000.

"As a society, [we're] expecting more information and more rapid information," said Johnston.

"It used to be if you had an initiative you printed out a press release. You put it out there and that was kind of done And now a press release is just one tiny part of what we might be doing to get the message out."

How big is Vancouver's team?

CBC News looked at the size of every Metro Vancouver municipality's communication team, asking for the information directly when it wasn't publicly available — but comparing them directly was difficult for a number of reasons.

"Some communication departments contract out a lot of their work, some are centralized, some are decentralized, some departments include events and others don't, so these things can impact the number of staff in each municipality," said Rosemary Lodge, the communications manager for Port Moody.

Vancouver's Civic Engagement and Communications branch currently has 40 employees.

They range from people who deal directly with the media, to graphic designers, translation experts and people in charge of communication for specific departments. It doesn't include separate communications people for the mayors' office, police department, park board, and other semi-independent city operations.

By contrast, Surrey (Metro Vancouver's second biggest city), has eight people who work on corporate communications and media relations.

When you extend it to full time and part time employees who focus on marketing, design, and other complementary roles, there are 41 — but how that compares to Vancouver is difficult to say.

In Burnaby, (the region's third largest city), there's a similar if smaller breakdown: three people in corporate communications and media relations and 16 people in secondary roles.

If you're a mid-sized municipality though, things are pretty similar: of the 11 communities in Metro Vancouver between 25,000 and 140,000 population, each has a communications team of between three and six people.

"Comparing ourselves to others, it's helpful for benchmarking generally, but I don't think it's an adequate way to assess whether we're staffed appropriately," said Johnston.

"We really need to look at what work needs to be done And do you have the right staff to do that?"

Debate will continue

But given the size of the city's communications team, it has consistently been a target of proposed cuts with some councillors and on social media — and is likely to remain so, particularly if the city's revenues remain low due to COVID-19.

"We have to look at trying to keep [expenses] reasonable, and to my mind that does not include adding to the communications department," said Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, who put forward the failed amendment to eliminate the social media position — which will be added when the city's hiring freeze ends.

Adriane Carr voted against Kirby-Yung's motion because she didn't think council should decide the fate of a single staffing position. But she supports looking at the size of the department going forward.

"I'd rather see it done in a much more rational and solid fashion of examining the needs of the entire organization," she said.

But Kirby-Yung believes the discussion is more important than one job.

"It's about what it reflects. And it's about priorities for the city," she said.

"And I think what I'm hearing clearly from people in Vancouver is that they don't think the city has the right priorities and right focus."