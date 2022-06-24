The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday with in-person performances for the first time since 2019.

The annual event features more than 200 performances in 19 venues across the city until July 3.

Here are 10 acts to catch recommended by Margaret Gallagher, host of Radio One's Hot Air — CBC's longest-running radio program bringing listeners all things jazz on Saturday afternoons.

Louis Cole Big Band

The 12-piece band, fronted by L.A.-based drummer and producer Louis Cole, promises an epic performance that's been described as "weird, wild and wonderful."

Catch them on Saturday, June 25 for free at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Vancouver at the outdoor Georgia Street stage.

WATCH | Louis Cole Big Band perform in Boston in 2021

Laila Biali

JUNO Award-winning pianist and singer Laila Biali is known for her expressive voice, serious piano chops and a joyous, pop-inflected sound. She's also the host of CBC Music's Saturday Night Jazz show.

Catch Biali on Sunday, June 26 when she plays two shows at Pyatt Hall on Seymour Street, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Gentle Party

Avant chamber pop trio Gentle Party has a dreamy, shimmering sound built on the strings of harpist Elisa Thorn and violinist Meredith Bates, and the haunting voice of Jessika Yliruusi.

The group performs Monday, June 26 at Ocean Art Works at 9 p.m.

Avant chamber pop trio Gentle Party plays at Ocean Art Works in Vancouver, B.C. on Sunday, June 26. (Sewari Campillo)

Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Miami-born singer has won multiple Grammys and a MacArthur Genius Grant for her unique approach to jazz standards, pop classics and memorable originals. Salvant is a riveting performer who is at once playful, theatrical and subversive.

Catch her Monday, June 27 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre at 7 p.m.

WATCH | Cécile McLorin Salvant perform 'Until' from her album Ghost Song

Amanda Tosoff feat. Emilie-Claire Barlow

Pianist and composer Amanda Tosoff's album Earth Voices sets the poetry of Rumi and Pablo Neruda to her thoughtful compositions. She's joined by JUNO Award-winning singer Emilie Claire Barlow at Pyatt Hall on Tuesday, June 28.

Tosoff and Barlow will perform two shows that night at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Paul Pigat a.k.a. Cousin Harley & Stephen Ulrich a.k.a Big Lazy

The much-anticipated meeting of two guitar greats: Vancouver's Paul Pigat teams up with New York-based Stephen Ulrich for a night of searing twang noir and rockabilly jazz.

Pigat and Ulrich come together June 30 at 8 p.m. at BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts, at Capilano University.

Andy Milne and Unison

Andy Milne's JUNO Award-winning album The reMission was inspired by a life-changing cancer diagnosis and recovery. The pianist and composer's first foray into the classic trio format is buoyant and beautiful with bassist John Hébert and drummer Clarence Penn rounding out the sound.

The trio plays Friday, July 1 at Performance Works and it is a free show starting at 2:30 p.m.

WATCH | Andy Milne chat and perform

Gordon Grdina's Nomad Trio with Matt Mitchell & Jim Black

Oud and guitar-player Gordon Grdina creates edgy and innovative music that draws you in, with influences that range from improv and mainstream jazz to Arabic classical music.

Check him out Friday, July 1 at The Ironworks at 11:30 p.m.

Cory Weeds Little Big Band with Carl Allen

Saxophonist Cory Weeds teams up with an all-star band for a night of swinging tunes, conducted by Jill Townsend. Weeds is joined by acclaimed New York-based drummer Carl Allen.

There will be two shows at Pyatt Hall on Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Cory Weeds performs twice on Saturday, July 2 at Pyatt Hall. (TD Vancouver Jazz Festival)

Cat Toren's HUMAN KIND

Pianist and composer Cat Toren creates beautiful and adventurous music "influenced by the free-form, socially conscious jazz of the late '60s as well as today's resurgent civil rights movement."

The Vancouver-born, Brooklyn-based artist is joined by a top-notch Vancouver band for the artist's homecoming show.

The music begins Sunday, July 3 at Pyatt Hall with two shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.