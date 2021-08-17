Grieving family reaches out to public after son's life 'taken so brutally' outside Whistler bistro

The family of a 26-year-old Coquitlam man stabbed to death in front of a Whistler bistro last weekend says their son's death was a senseless, violent act, and that the ensuing investigation has led police to several suspects but provided few answers.

In a statement Tuesday, the family of Henry Stanley Garcia Molina pleaded to the public to provide any information that could help the police solve what might have happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 when Molina was found bleeding from stab wounds in front of the Bearfoot Bistro in Whistler Village.

His family says he was trying to hail a taxi to get back to his hotel.

"Henry's life was taken senselessly in an act of violence," the family wrote. "His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through."

'Relentless' pursuit of suspects

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Sea-to-Sky RCMP officers were called to the Whistler Medical Clinic just after 2 a.m., when a man was brought in suffering from stab wounds.

By the time officers arrived, Molina had died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that Molina was attacked between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. directly in front of the bistro entrance at 4121 Village Green.

IHIT said investigators quickly identified several "persons of interest" and now believe several people were involved.

IHIT Cpl. Timothy Pierotti said the investigation is active and ongoing, and police will be "relentless in their pursuit of all available evidence."

Meanwhile Molina's family said the loss is senseless and painful.

"Henry's life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally."

Anyone with information about Molina's death is asked to contact police at 1-877-551-4448.