Former B.C. teacher loses licence permanently following sexual assault conviction

A former B.C. teacher convicted of sexual assault has had his licence cancelled permanently.

Henry Kang, who has taught at Robert Bateman and W.J. Mouat secondary schools in Abbotsford, is banned for life from reapplying for certification as a teacher, according to a consent resolution posted this week by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Kang pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2020, to one count of sexual assault, and received a 90-day jail sentence to be followed by two years of probation. He will also be listed on the National Sex Offender Registry for 25 years.

He was originally charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation involving two youths.

At the time of the charges in May 2018, the Abbotsford School District said Kang had been placed on leave. He was fired that September, according to the notice from the teacher regulation branch.