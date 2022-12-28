B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, flu in province

Health officials are scheduled to update the public on respiratory illnesses in British Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are due to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. PT, during which they're expected to share new information on COVID-19 and influenza transmission and hospitalization rates, as well as progress on the province's ongoing vaccination program.

CBC will livestream the news conference.

During the last public update on March 13, Henry and Dix announced seniors and other British Columbians at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 would be eligible for a spring booster shot six months after their last dose or COVID-19 infection.