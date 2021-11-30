B.C. identifies 1st case of omicron variant

B.C. has identified its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The case was found in a person residing in the Fraser Health region, who had recently returned home from travelling in Nigeria. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that person is isolating.

Henry says her team has been working with the Public Health Agency of Canada since late last week to identify a further 204 people who had recently travelled to affected countries. All of those people have been sent for PCR testing and put into isolation, Henry said.

The omicron variant is notable because it has a large number of mutations that could affect its transmissibility and the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged — but that hasn't stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa where it was first identified. Those moves have been criticized by South Africa and the WHO has cautioned against them, noting their limited effect.

Much is still not known about the variant — though the WHO warned that the global risk from the variant is "very high" and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious.

Henry said whole genome sequencing will continue for all clinical samples in B.C., to identify any further cases of the omicron variant.

"We can be confident that we're not seeing widespread transmission of this variant in B.C., yet," Henry said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada is considering new measures to slow the variant's spread.