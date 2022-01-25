B.C. health officials provide update on COVID-19

Health officials will provide an update this afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to speak at 3 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

The latest figures from the province on Monday showed 63 more people were admitted to hospital over the weekend, bringing the total number of patients in hospital with the disease in B.C. to 987.

The number of people in intensive care stayed roughly the same, with one less patient in the ICU.

Experts say hospitalizations and deaths are a more accurate barometer of the disease's impact, as new case numbers in B.C. are likely much higher than reported, now that the province has hit its testing limit because of the Omicron surge.

Twenty-four more people have died since the last update on Friday.

Earlier this week, B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau urged the province to provide better tools and improve public health measures to allow residents to better protect themselves against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

She said she would like to see the province providing N95 masks to all health-care workers and ensuring all classrooms in B.C. have the air filtration system they need.

"Those health-care workers are employees of the government and they deserve the highest level of protection that this government can afford in a pandemic," she said.