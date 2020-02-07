Road to Fraser Valley ski resort to reopen Friday after mudslide damage

Hemlock Valley Road in B.C.'s eastern Fraser Valley will reopen Friday, one week after a mudslide destroyed a section of the road and stranded hundreds of people at a ski resort.

More than 100 millimetres of torrential rain took out a kilometre stretch of the road north of Agassiz on Jan. 31, the only route in and out of the Sasquatch Mountain Resort area.

Five hundred residents and visitors were stuck at the resort over the weekend. Half of them paid for a helicopter to take them down while the rest hunkered down in rental condos and cabins.

Everyone remaining was able to leave on Feb. 3., when B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation briefly opened the road to one-way traffic.

Repairs have been ongoing and single-lane traffic will open on Friday at 8 a.m., the ministry said.

Crews are still working to complete repairs to the road, so drivers are being told to expect delays of up to an hour and intermittent traffic stops.