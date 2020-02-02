Hundreds stuck at Fraser Valley ski resort making the best of it in 'winter wonderland'

Hundreds of people stuck at a ski resort in the Fraser Valley are trying to make the best of it as crews scramble to repair the only access road.

On Friday evening, heavy rains caused a mudslide to washout much of Hemlock Valley Road outside Agassiz, B.C., which leads to Sasquatch Mountain Resort.

Since the mudslide, there has been no vehicle access to the resort. Earlier in the weekend, up to 500 people were stuck there.

The weather also cut power to the site, but staff say the resort has generator power.

"Everyone has been calm and supportive and understanding," said Shelby Lim, director of sales, marketing and development for the resort, over the phone.

"We're in a situation beyond our control and there is no place better to be. You're up here in a winter wonderland."

Shelby Lim speaks for the Sasquatch Mountain Resort. (CBC)

The resort had planned to host a ski race over the weekend. Many skiers and their families were already on the mountain.

Lim said everyone there, including some staff, has accommodation.

Six more days before fix

On Saturday, the province said one kilometre of the road was washed out. Crews are removing debris.

The plan is to restore one lane and implement single-lane alternating traffic, but in a statement the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that could take up to six days to complete.

On Saturday, the resort partnered with a local helicopter company to fly some people off the mountain to the airport in Chilliwack at a cost of $150 each. The company is also flying in supplies.

"We have a pretty good system going here," said Lim.

Randy Mark, the owner of TRK Helicopters in Langley, says he was originally contacted by a parent who hoped he could fly their three children off the mountain. Later the resort contacted him about doing ongoing flights.

"Why not?" he said about the idea. "The aircraft was just sitting in Langley, seems like the right thing to be doing."

The helicopter being used can hold 12 people. A round trip takes between 35 and 40 minutes, said Marks. He said the fee passengers are paying is just to cover costs.

Flights are to continue until nightfall on Sunday. Marks said more flights may be done on Monday.

Lim says about 100 people have left so far. Those who are willing to sit it out aren't suffering, she added.

"We have Super Bowl going on," she said.

Lim said a local state of emergency and water shut off due to a main break isn't affecting the resort, which has its own water.

As for food, Lim says the resort is stocked for days as it was expecting up to 2,000 people to be at the resort over the weekend.

"We are well supplied for the weekend and into the early week. And anything that we feel like we'll be missing or need to top up on, we have the helicopter brining up for us," she said.