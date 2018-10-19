Help wanted: TransLink needs 500 new bus drivers by next summer

If you have a good sense of humour and a "reasonably clean" driving record, TransLink wants to hear from you.

The public transit service is looking for 500 new applicants to be trained and on the road by next July to fill hundreds of thousands of new service hours, according to Steve Muller, the chief instructor at Coast Mountain Bus Company.

"If you come in with a reasonably clean driving record and ideally some customer service background, we'll turn you into a bus operator. It's a great job — it's fun and challenging," Muller said.

"I think one of our particular challenges is that people don't necessarily understand the requirements to come in. I think a lot of people think you have to already be a bus driver or a commercial driver, and you don't."

The job pays up to $32 an hour, and Friday is the last day to apply if you want to be a part of a hiring event on Oct. 27. All training is paid, and only a Class 5 licence is necessary to apply.

Muller said people from all walks of life are welcome to apply — everyone from recent graduates in their 20s to older people looking for a second or third career have gone through TransLink's training.

"You have to have a thick skin and a good sense of humour," Muller said.

"Most of the people who get on the bus are great, but you're going to have some challenging people. Part of the job is dealing with that, but it's also what makes it fun."

With files from Johann Nertomb