B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd.

A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and East Vancouver. The justices on the appeals bench ruled the properties would likely be used for criminal activity in the future.

"Members' engagement in unlawful activities was facilitated through access to information gathered surreptitiously at the clubhouses, and protection from surveillance and detection by law enforcement offered by the clubhouses," reads the court's decision.

"Indeed, the most logical and reasonable inference to be drawn from the evidence is that the Clubhouses were designed and outfitted at least in part for that very purpose."

The clubhouses are located at 805 Victoria Rd. in Nanaimo, 837 Ellis St. in Kelowna and 3598 E. Georgia St. in Vancouver.

Long-running dispute

The forfeiture office moved to seize the Nanaimo clubhouse in 2007, followed by the Kelowna and Vancouver clubhouses in 2012.

In the 2012, the Crown alleged the clubhouses in Kelowna and Vancouver's East End were linked to extortion, assaults and even murder.

In 2013, the bikers launched a counterclaim against the Crown challenging the seizure orders.

The late civil liberties lawyer Joseph Arvay, who died in 2020, represented the Hells Angels and said that police haven't been able to prove that the Angels is a criminal organization and that too often, civil forfeiture was being used as a substitute for judicial process.

Arvay argued the seizures violated the club's Charter rights and the Angels won what had then been a 13-year legal fight. The court dismissed the province's claims and orders the contents of the Nanaimo clubhouse, which had been seized, to be returned.

The Appeal Court's 300-plus paragraph decision published Feb. 15 says many members and associates of the East End, Kelowna and Nanaimo chapters had in the past committed serious crimes.

Wednesday's ruling was a win for the province. The decision does not include a deadline for when the properties must be turned over.

The Court of Appeals decision can be read in its entirety online.