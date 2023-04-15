Hells Angels clubhouses seized in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo

Three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia have been seized after the province's highest court ordered their forfeiture in February.

B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Office attended the properties in East Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo Friday morning accompanied by law enforcement.

In February, a panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C. Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep the properties, ruling they would likely be used for criminal activity in the future.

The clubhouses are located at 805 Victoria Rd. in Nanaimo, 837 Ellis St. in Kelowna and 3598 E. Georgia St. in Vancouver.

In a statement, B.C.'s Ministry of Public Safety says the Civil Forfeiture Office and its asset management agent attended the properties "to inspect the properties and replace the locks."

"They were accompanied by law enforcement who were onsite to keep the peace, as needed," reads the statement.

In an email to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Brenda Winpenny confirmed the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit — an anti-gang unit — was present to keep the peace.

The province of British Columbia is now on title for all three properties.

The province says the procedure to take possession of and sell forfeited property depends on the unique circumstances of each case.

The forfeiture office first moved to seize the Nanaimo clubhouse in 2007, followed by the Kelowna and Vancouver clubhouses in 2012.

In 2012, the Crown alleged the clubhouses in Kelowna and Vancouver's East End were linked to extortion, assaults and even murder.

In 2013, the bikers launched a counterclaim against the Crown challenging the seizure orders.

The February 2023 ruling gave B.C.'s Director of Civil Forfeiture the authority to seize the properties. The ministry states the director is unable to comment on the case "as it remains within the window of a potential appeal."