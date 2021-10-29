Wreckage from helicopter crash on Sunshine Coast recovered
Helicopter went down around 40 km north of Sechelt moments after takeoff
The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early October.
The board said the helicopter crashed on Oct. 4 at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, just a minute after it had departed from timber operations, and it was found at a depth of about 110 metres.
The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.
The board said the pilot was conducting heli-logging operations when the helicopter went down.
The wreckage was found on Oct. 18 and recovered a day later.
The helicopter manufacturer's website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.
