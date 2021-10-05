Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

A helicopter has crashed on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter went down at around 2 p.m. PT in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, north of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later Tuesday.