Helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C., sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury after a helicopter crash on Saturday night near Enderby, B.C., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services and B.C. RCMP.

BCEHS says it received the call just after 8 p.m. on Saturday near Mabel Lake Resort near Enderby. Seven ambulances responded.

Paramedics cared for three people on scene and took them to the hospital. All three people are in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to BCEHS.

The RCMP says the North Okanagan Rural RCMP also responded to the crash near the 2700-block of Mabel Lake Road, located approximately 30 kilometres east of Enderby.

"The helicopter reportedly crashed into a shallow section of a river near Mabel Lake," says the statement from the RCMP.

The RCMP say there were four people in the helicopter at the time of the crash.