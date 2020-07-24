First Nation on B.C.'s central coast urges community-led contact tracing to curb COVID-19

The Heiltsuk Nation renewed its call on the B.C. government to collaborate and adopt a community-led contact tracing mechanism on its reserve land, after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Bella Bella last week.

Marilyn Slett, chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation, said contact tracing works best to stop the spread of coronavirus when contact tracers are members of the community.

"We know our community members. We know our social networks. We know baseline information that would be readily available," she said to Faith Fundal, guest host of CBC's Daybreak North, about the advantages of culturally-safe contact tracing.

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she has been working with the First Nations Health Authority and Indigenous communities on creating a "circle of support" for First Nations members who are in isolation due to illness or contact with a COVID case, but she said more work has yet to be done on culturally-safe contact tracing.

"It's worked very well in some situations, not so well in other situations," Henry said.

Sharing proximate COVID case information

The Heiltsuk Nation is also urging the B.C. Ministry of Health to share information of proximate cases, meaning confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities near its territory.

Heiltsuk has been talking with the B.C. government since May about partnering on contact tracing and sharing of proximate case information, but Slett said progress has been slow and hasn't led to any substantive agreement.

"The [Health] Ministry's ongoing refusal to share proximate case information and resources for contact tracing is putting Indigenous lives at risk," Heiltsuk Councillor Megan Humchitt said in a written statement.

Henry said it's "very challenging" to record presumptive COVID-19 cases, because the provincial health authorities often don't know where the cases have been until they are confirmed positive.

"I have no way of knowing who was attending those [COVID-19 exposure] events ahead of time," she said. "In many cases, the [Indigenous] community will know before we know when somebody is ill and before they go for testing."

Henry also said knowledge of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring communities may not make people feel safer. "It's hard to quantify the risk [of contracting the coronavirus] by geography without taking into account the fact that it [the virus] travels with people," she said.

The Heiltsuk Nation is joined by the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council on Vancouver Island and Tsilhqot'in National Government in Central Interior B.C., in its plea for the Ministry of Health to share proximate case information.

Tap the link below to listen to an interview with Marilyn Slett on Daybreak North: