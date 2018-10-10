Heiltsuk First Nation sues sunken tugboat operator, B.C. and federal governments

A B.C. First Nation is suing the operator of a sunken tugboat that spilled thousands of litres of diesel into waters near Bella Bella.

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled an estimated 110,000 litres of diesel and another 2,000 litres of lubricants after it ran aground in the Seaforth Channel on Oct. 13, 2016.

The Heiltsuk First Nation says the spill contaminated valuable clam beds worth up to $200,000 annually to the Indigenous community.

Subsequent reports found the sailor on watch fell asleep before the crash.

On Wednesday, the First Nation announced legal action against the operator, as well as the provincial and federal governments.

"The governments of B.C. and Canada, and their agencies, and the polluter — the Kirby Corporation — responded slowly, ineffectively, and with shockingly little regard for the health and safety of our people and our way of life," said Marilyn Slett, a Heiltsuk First Nation elected chief councillor.

"We are seeking compensation for cultural and financial losses, associated with harvesting and cultural disruptions, and the cost of environmental testing."

