Heavy winds, rainfall forecast for B.C.'s Haida Gwaii, North Coast

Environment Canada says winds could gust up to 100 kilometres per hour along B.C.'s North Coast and Haida Gwaii overnight Saturday as an intense Pacific weather system moves into the area.

The agency has issued wind warnings for Haida Gwaii and coastal sections of the North Coast while Kitimat, Stewart, Terrace are all under a rainfall warning.

Up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall in those areas by Monday as the system moves through the region.

Environment Canada says the southeast winds will shift to southwest winds Sunday afternoon and will be weaker. They could still gust up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The agency issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damage from winds.