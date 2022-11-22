Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Heavy snowfall warning issued for mountain highways in southern B.C.

A cold and wet weather system moving across B.C.'s South Coast will bring steady rain to Metro Vancouver and a dump of heavy snow to mountain passes.

Up to 20 cm expected in several areas, says Environment Canada; wind warning also issued for coast

CBC News ·
A webcam at Comstock Road shows weather conditions on Highway 5 around 15 kilometres south of Merritt at noon on Tuesday. Snowfall will continue through to Wednesday morning. (DriveBC.ca)

A cold and wet weather system moving across B.C.'s South Coast will bring steady rain to Metro Vancouver and a dump of heavy snow to mountain passes.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday, saying highway passes in southern B.C. could see up to 20 centimetres of accumulation overnight, including the Coquihalla Pass (Highway 5), Rogers Pass (Highway 1), Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass (Highway 3).

Heavy snow is also expected for the Blue River, Revelstoke, and north and west Columbia areas, while up to 15 centimetres is expected for the Cariboo.

Visibility will be reduced on the higher mountain passes, warned Environment Canada, which advised drivers to adjust to the changing road conditions.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for up-to-date road conditions.

A separate warning has been issued for the north and central coasts and Haida Gwaii, where 90 km/h winds are expected starting Wednesday afternoon. The winds could gust up to 110 km/h and cause power outages and falling branches, Environment Canada warned.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now