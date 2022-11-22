Heavy snowfall warning issued for mountain highways in southern B.C.

A cold and wet weather system moving across B.C.'s South Coast will bring steady rain to Metro Vancouver and a dump of heavy snow to mountain passes.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday, saying highway passes in southern B.C. could see up to 20 centimetres of accumulation overnight, including the Coquihalla Pass (Highway 5), Rogers Pass (Highway 1), Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass (Highway 3).

Heavy snow is also expected for the Blue River, Revelstoke, and north and west Columbia areas, while up to 15 centimetres is expected for the Cariboo.

Visibility will be reduced on the higher mountain passes, warned Environment Canada, which advised drivers to adjust to the changing road conditions.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for up-to-date road conditions.

A separate warning has been issued for the north and central coasts and Haida Gwaii, where 90 km/h winds are expected starting Wednesday afternoon. The winds could gust up to 110 km/h and cause power outages and falling branches, Environment Canada warned.