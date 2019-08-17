Heavy snowfall to hit northeastern B.C., up to 30 cm expected

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of northestern British Columbia, around the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park region.

Environment Canada predicts up to 30 centimetres of snow at higher elevations of the Alaska Highway, starting on Saturday evening and continuing over the weekend.

Fort Nelson itself isn't expected to see significant accumulation because the snow that falls will be too wet to stick around.

"Rain forecast over the region today will change over to snow at times heavy this evening as temperatures quickly approach the freezing mark," said Environment Canada in the weather warning.

The alert is in place for the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park area. (Environment Canada )

The summer snow — coming from an unseasonably cold arctic front — is expected to end by Monday morning.

Environment Canada is advising against travel in the area because visibility could be reduced in the heavy snow.