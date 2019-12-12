Heavy snowfall on B.C. mountain passes prompts weather warning for drivers

Drivers in southern B.C. should prepare for wintry conditions as a Pacific weather system is expected to roll over the area's mountain passes Thursday.

Around 20 centimetres fell along the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt overnight into Thursday, and another 10 centimetres is expected throughout the day, according to Environment Canada.

Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is experiencing similar conditions, according to a special weather warning issued Thursday morning.

The snow is expected to taper off overnight into Friday.

Snow is also expected further north as the frontal system moves across the Interior on Thursday. A weather warning for the Peace Region says snowfall of 10-15 centimetres is expected in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling at drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather conditions, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca.