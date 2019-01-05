Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla Highway

A winter storm with heavy, blowing snow is expected for the Hope-to-Merritt section of the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will make its way across southern B.C. It says heavy snow and strong gusts of wind are in the forecast.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall by late Sunday afternoon, continuing Sunday night with another five to 10 cm. Environment Canada says the strong winds will ease up in the evening.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the weather service said.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Travellers can look for updated driving conditions at www.drivebc.ca.