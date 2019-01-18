Travellers beware: Heavy snowfall forecast for Coquihalla Highway
Environment Canada says travelling could be difficult in some locations
A winter storm with snow up to 25 centimetres is expected for the Hope-to-Merritt section of the Coquihalla Highway by early Saturday evening.
Environment Canada says "an intense Pacific frontal system" will approach the Interior by Friday evening. Light snow will become heavier overnight and is expected to continue through Saturday.
The total amount of snow expected is 15 to 25 centimetres.
Driving conditions in the mountains can be hazardous, especially with the heavy snow conditions which can reduce visibility and create slippery road conditions.
Environment Canada recomments visiting ShiftIntoWinter.ca for tips on winter driving behaviour and the use of winter tires and chains.
Travellers can look for updated driving conditions at www.drivebc.ca.
