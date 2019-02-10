Heavy snow in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island causes travel woes

Heavy snowfall across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island has caused travel delays as roadways have become covered with snow and slush.

Officials closed the Malahat Highway outside of Victoria for a short period Sunday due to dangerous conditions and limited visibility.

OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Malahat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Malahat</a> between West Shore Pkwy in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Langford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Langford</a> and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Rd. Please slow down and drive to winter conditions. Make sure you leave sufficient space from the vehicle in front of you to brake <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanIsle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanIsle</a> —@DriveBC

RCMP also closed a huge section of the highway that links Swartz Bay to Victoria, which is where BC Ferries has its main Vancouver Island terminal.

The Pat Bay Highway has since reopened from Swartz Bay to Keating Cross Road.

Pat Bay Highway is again open from Swartz Bay to Keating Cross rd in <a href="https://twitter.com/townofsidneybc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@townofsidneybc</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/NorthSaanich?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorthSaanich</a>. The roads are very slippery. Take your time, drive with care if you absolutely have to drive. <a href="https://t.co/Ug6I8O4WQA">pic.twitter.com/Ug6I8O4WQA</a> —@SidneyRCMP

Sidney RCMP says bad driving conditions caused at least 12 collisions along the roadway Sunday.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for several areas of the South Coast.

Up to five to 10 centimetres was expected to fall around the Lower Mainland, while up to 20 centimetres could fall on southeastern Vancouver Island.

The snow caused problems on roads in Vancouver. Traffic was stalled around the Alex Fraser Bridge due to difficult driving conditions.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy91?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy91</a> - Multiple vehicle incidents SB on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlexFraserBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlexFraserBridge</a>. Crews are working hard to deal with the situation. Please do not pass snow plows on the right when lights are flashing. Expect compact snow with slippery sections, and heavy snowfall causing limited visibility. <a href="https://t.co/p5zWIyGO5W">pic.twitter.com/p5zWIyGO5W</a> —@DriveBC

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy91?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy91</a> SB Crews are temporarily holding traffic before the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlexFraser?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlexFraser</a> Bridge to plow and sand the bridge deck. Expect major delays in the area, slow down and drive to winter conditions <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeltaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeltaBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RichmondBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RichmondBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewWest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewWest</a> —@DriveBC

Snow fell heavily in Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, and eastern and inland Vancouver Island.

TransLink says the snow resulted in some delays in transit service across Metro Vancouver. It asked passengers to use caution at bus loops and SkyTrain stations and urged them to dress warmly.

Time to bundle up. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The weather also forced delayed sailings with BC Ferries.

An arctic outflow warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky highway, as cold arctic air surges through the regions.

According to Environment Canada, arctic outflow warnings are issued when "bitterly cold air" flows from the interior to coastal communities, creating wind chill values of minus 20 or less for six hours or more.