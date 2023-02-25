Snowfall and winter storm warnings cover much of British Columbia as a weather system moves from north to south across the province this weekend.

Environment Canada has projected the snowfall to hit throughout northern and central B.C. Friday night, with accumulations between 15 and 25 centimetres stretching from the coast to the Peace River region in the east.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for Prince George and the Stuart-Nechako region, where the weather office says up to 30 centimetres of snow will fall, creating dangerous driving conditions.

The weather office says the snow will start moving south on Saturday, dumping as much as 35 centimetres on the Columbia and North Thompson regions.

It says the system will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to the Okanagan Valley starting Saturday afternoon, with flurries expected to taper off Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is also forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island, along with Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley.

It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 centimetres possible in some areas, while much of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands could see 10 to 20 centimetres.

Road crews, airlines preparing

The Transportation Ministry issued a statement Friday saying crews were proactively applying anti-icing brine and would be out plowing to manage the snow, but drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel in poor conditions.

TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transportation network, also issued a statement saying it was taking steps to prepare for the snow, including calling in extra staff.

Vancouver International Airport says it's preparing for up to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow between Saturday afternoon and overnight.

"We are monitoring weather closely and working with airlines and our many partners to ensure passengers and planes get on their way as quickly and safely as possible," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

YVR says its de-icing operation is ready, and airlines have been asked to ensure towing capacity so empty aircraft aren't left sitting at gates.

Passengers are being encouraged to check the status of their flight before arrival, and to leave extra time when travelling to the airport.

The snow comes on the heels of a cold snap that gripped much of the province this week, with Environment Canada saying the accompanying wind chill made regions throughout northern and central B.C. and near the Rockies feel as cold as –45 C.