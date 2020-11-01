Heavy rainfall warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast starting Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for potentially heavy rainfall around B.C.'s south coast starting Monday afternoon.

The areas affected by the warning include large parts of Metro Vancouver, the Howe Sound region and parts of Vancouver Island including Tofino.

The weather agency says a frontal system over the Pacific will be rapidly intensifying Sunday as it approaches the B.C. coast before rapidly moving south.

The system will stall over west Vancouver Island Monday afternoon and upwards of 100 to 150 mm of rainfall could accumulate overnight.

On the mainland, accumulations of 50 to 75 mm are expected to fall over north and central Metro Vancouver regions as well as Howe Sound with the rain continuing through until Tuesday afternoon.