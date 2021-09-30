Weather warning issued as heavy rainfall, strong winds hit B.C.'s south coast

Another heavy downpour is on its way for much of B.C.'s south coast after the province saw a record-breaking summer of dry weather and heat.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, warning of substantial rainfall for Metro Vancouver, the North Shore and the Howe Sound area.

The weather agency says a strong moisture-laden system over the Pacific will bring up to 50 to 70 mm to the south coast with amounts possibly exceeding 90 mm for the Howe Sound and over the North Shore Mountains.

Significant rainfall is predicted on Wednesday and Thursday, while southeasterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected to begin Wednesday evening.

"The rain is expected to intensify throughout the night and continue throughout the day tomorrow while the gusty winds are expected to ease off before morning," the statement read.

Rainfall in Vancouver has been well over the usual average for the month of September. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The weather agency predicts the temperature will stay steady at around 13 C throughout Metro Vancouver.

"We've had our share of [storms] already this month and we're seeing that trend continue," said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

September rainier than usual

The month of September has been rainier than usual this year, Sekhon added. Preliminary statistics show Vancouver International Airport, for example, has already seen more than double its average rainfall for the month.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says although the rainfall is well over the average, records for the month are likely only to be broken on the island in areas like the Comox Valley where it will have its shot at the rainiest September ever.

The rain is expected to give way to sunshine on Friday, which will continue into the weekend. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The weather agency says heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. They are reminding people to be cautious when driving.

The wind is expected to die off Thursday morning while the rain will stick around until the evening.

The rain is predicted to give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures going into Friday, which will continue through the weekend.