British Columbians living on the South Coast can expect yet another downpour this weekend, with another atmospheric river-fuelled storm set to pummel most of the region.

Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley. Up to 150 millimetres of rain is expected from Saturday night to Monday morning.

"This is certainly a juicy system, there's no doubt about it ... this is a pretty wet system, as they go," said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

The rain is expected because tropical moisture linked to the atmospheric river from the Pacific is heading for B.C. The storm is also expected to drive the freezing levels higher, meaning snowy mountaintops on the North Shore will see rain and melting snow instead.

All of that water could result in flooding and high river levels.

The storm is the second so-called atmospheric river to sweep over B.C. in the past four weeks. It's expected to manifest as snow in the Boundary region, East and West Columbia, Kootenay Lake and the West Kootenay.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected for those areas before ending on Sunday morning.

Sekhon said atmospheric rivers aren't unusual for the month of November, but fall this year has been rainier than usual.

"November is the wettest month of the year ... however, it almost seems like November started in September this year," he said.

"Rain started in September and really hasn't let up too much all the way through."

Sekhon said people should clear storm drains in front of their homes before the rain hits.