Heavy rainfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast while blizzard forecasted for northern regions

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for potentially heavy rainfall around B.C.'s South Coast starting Monday afternoon while winter storm, snowfall and blizzard warnings have been issued for northern parts of the province.

The areas affected by the rainfall warning include large parts of Metro Vancouver, the Howe Sound region and parts of Vancouver Island including Tofino.

The weather agency says a frontal system over the Pacific will be rapidly intensifying Sunday as it approaches the B.C. coast before rapidly moving south.

The system will stall over west Vancouver Island Monday afternoon and upwards of 100 to 150 mm of rainfall could accumulate overnight.

On the mainland, accumulations of 50 to 75 mm are expected to fall over north and central Metro Vancouver regions as well as Howe Sound with the rain continuing through until Tuesday afternoon.

Northern winter conditions

Warnings of snowfall or blizzard conditions were issued later Sunday for parts of B.C.'s most northern regions, along with the northeast.

Environment Canada said between 10 and 35 cm of snow could fall in some areas.

The conditions are being caused by a "vigorous Pacific frontal system" that will move through southern Yukon and northern B.C. Sunday night and bring heavy snowfall and strong winds.

The conditions are expected to ease by Monday afternoon, but Environment Canada is advising people in the affected areas to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Coastal winds

Environment Canada also said strong winds are expected for Haida Gwaii and other sections of the central and north coast.

Winds in the area could gust up to 110 kilometres per hour Sunday night before easing later on Monday.