Heavy rain and snow warnings kick off the New Year for parts of B.C.

Rain and snowfall warnings have been posted for several areas in B.C. heading into the New Year.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, west Vancouver Island and Howe Sound.

The forecaster says the rain will last late into New Year's Day, with total accumulations of up to 60 millimetres on the mainland and up to 110 millimetres for western Vancouver Island.

The storm system has prompted a wind warning for east Vancouver Island with gusts of up to 90 km/h over the same period.

The snowfall warnings are for parts of Peace River, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Williston and along Highway 97 in the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system will bring up to 20 centimetres of snow through late Friday for those areas.