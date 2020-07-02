Flooding closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions 15 kilometres west of Revelstoke due to flooding.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is underway and there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Earlier, British Columbia's River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the southeast region of the province.

Over the past 24 hours, the Upper Columbia has received five to 20 millimetres of precipitation, and a further 30 to 50 millimetres is expected through Friday.

The forecast centre says a high streamflow advisory means river levels are rising or could rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

UPDATE - CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - Flooding between Clanwilliam OH Bridge and Boulder Mtn Avalanche gate, west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a> has the highway closed in both direction. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Next update 12 PM. More info here: <a href="https://t.co/WhL6eF1h43">https://t.co/WhL6eF1h43</a> <a href="https://t.co/BVmF9Tew8U">pic.twitter.com/BVmF9Tew8U</a> —@DriveBC

It says its modelling forecasts the Upper Columbia rivers reaching five- to 20-year flows in response to the wet weather.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The centre has posted flood warnings for the upper and middle Fraser River basins, including the Quesnel River, while lower-level flood watches are in place for the Chilcotin and Thompson rivers.