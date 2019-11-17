Heavy rain hits the south coast overnight, flooding Metro Vancouver streets

Today is not the day to forget your umbrella.

Heavy rain pounded the west coast of B.C. overnight, causing flooding in several areas of Metro Vancouver.

According to the City of Vancouver, there were 35 reports of emergency flooding overnight, but most have been resolved. Sanitation crews were also working overnight.

Erin Hoess, manager of street operations with the city of Vancouver, said as of 9 a.m. Sunday crews were clearing the last intersections.

"It's always low lying areas, in particular the Vancouver flood plain areas, [that] are always a bit of a problem with really severe rain — so that's areas like Kent Avenue, Locarno, Southlands," she said.

The 3000-block of Knight Street was temporarily closed on Sunday morning as crews waited for a vacuum truck to arrive.

Overnight flooding on Dunsmuir Street. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Vancouver residents can use the VanConnect app to report flooding. The city is also emphasizing the importance of clearing out catch basins near your property, and not sweeping or blowing leaves into the street.

You can also enroll in Vancouver's Adopt a Catch basin program.

According to Environment Canada, the heavy rains will ease around noon as the atmospheric river moves out of the region.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Howe Sound.