Heavy rain hits the south coast overnight, flooding Metro Vancouver intersections

Spotting flooding in your area? Let us know by emailing cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca or find us on Twitter @cbcnewsbc.

Today is not the day to forget your umbrella.

Heavy rain pounded the west coast of B.C. overnight, causing flooding at several intersections in Metro Vancouver.

According to the City of Vancouver, crews are out clearing catch basins in the areas known to be most prone to flooding. There were five reports of flooding between 7 p.m. Saturday night and 3 a.m. Sunday, but most have been resolved. Sanitation crews have also been working overnight.

Vancouver residents can use the VanConnect app to report flooding. The city is also emphasizing the importance of clearing out catch basins near your property.

According to Environment Canada, the heavy rains will ease this morning as the atmospheric river moves out of the region.

A rainfall warning also remains in effect for Howe Sound.